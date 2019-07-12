UP police, IIT- Kanpur ink MoU for predictive policing

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:10 IST

For predictive policing using crime data and use of advance technologies, including drone surveillance, the state police signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kanpur on Wednesday.

After signing the MoU, director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said predictive policing and data analysis would help the state police to bring down the crime graph and ensure safety of citizens. He said Professor Abhay Karamdikar signed the MoU on behalf of IIT-Kanpur in the presence of dean of research and development wing at the UP police headquarters in Lucknow.

Sharing further details, the DGP said the IIT-K experts would help the police in evolving a plan for precautionary measures to curb crimes after analysing data of calls made at centralised police control room UP100, helpline for women in distress Women Power Line- 1090, Trinetra application meant for public to register their complaints online and Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems used to bring all FIRs and details of criminals on one platform across the country.

He said the IIT experts would help police in planning predictive policing by analysing the trends of stress calls coming from particular area and timing, type of crimes reported in a particular area, crimes related to women and children, cyber crimes and several other things. “It will be helpful in deriving some permanent solutions for challenges before police in taking precautionary and preventive measures,” he said.

The DGP said the IIT experts would also provide consultation on the cyber and forensic lab recently set up at UP100 building and assist the cops in learning tricks of DNA forensics. He said the experts would also help the police in effectively using drones for surveillance and how to use them during riots, forest and terror operations and rescue work during natural calamities or accidents.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:08 IST