UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result for round 5 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released UPJEE 2023 seat allotment results for round 5. Candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE 2023 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Released, Fee Acceptance Dates Announced

Candidates have to deposit the fee acceptance from September 11 to September 12. The classes will commence on September 14, 2023.

UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Round 5 Seat Allotment Result of JEECUP Counselling 2023”

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Check it and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the choice-filling process for the extra round begins today, September 11 till September 12. The seat allotment result for the extra round will be displayed on September 13, 2023. The document verification at the district help centre will be done from September 13 to September 15, 2023, and the balance fee deposit can be done from September 13 to September 15, 2023.

