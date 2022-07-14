UPL releases admit cards for Assistant Loco driver trainees exam, download now

Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) has released the Admit Card for Assistant Loco Driver Trainee exam 2022 . Candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official website utilitypowertech.org.

Admit cards can be downloaded using application number, date of birth, and Email ID of the candidate.

The Loco driver trainee exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The exam’s pattern will be an objective type paper having multiple choice questions. The candidates will be allotted 2 hours for the test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for filling up the post of Assistant Loco Driver (Trainee) for Fitter, Electrician and Diesel Mechanic.

Qualified candidates will receive 90 days of training by Indian Railways.

On successful completion of training, candidates will be engaged on contractual agreement and deployed for assignment at UPL Vidhyanchal.

The Admission card will have all the relevant details of the exam including date, time, center etc.

Here’s how to download your your admit card

Go to the official website utilitypowertech.org

Click on the “ADMIT CARD AVAILABLE FOR NTPC VINDHYACHAL- ASSISTANT LOCO DRIVER TRAINEES EXAMINATION'

Enter your application number, date of birth, Email ID, and login

Your Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download and save for future purposes

For the direct link, click here.