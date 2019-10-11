UPPCS 2017 results declared at upppsc.nic.in, check final merit list here
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of its provincial civil service (PCS) exam 2017.
The UPPSC interview was conducted from September 16 to October 1, 2019 for recruitment against 676 vacancies. A total of 2029 candidates had qualified for the interview out of which 676 candidates successfully cleared the interview and were recruited for the PCS.
Candidates can check the final merit list on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the merit list, Amit Shukla from Pratapgarh, UP has topped the UPPCS 2017 exam. Anupam Mishra of Prayagraj has bagged second position while Meenakshi Pandey of Pratapgarh has secured third rank.
Merit list of top 10 Candidates Selected fpr the post of Deputy Collector-
Amit Shukla
Anupam Mishra
Meenakshi Pandey
Shatruhan Pathak
Nidhi Dodwal
Bushara Bano
Govind Maurya
Anurag Prasad
Divya Ojha
Vinay Kumar Singh
Yogeshwar Singh
Final merit list of Top 10 Candidates Selected for the post of Deputy SP
Mayank Dwivedi
Ambuja Trivedi
Vidush Saxena
Rahul Pandey
Ashutosh Mishra
Priyanka Bajpai
Devvrat Vajpai
Danush Bansal
Apeksha Nimbadia
Vikrant Dwivedi
Final merit list of Top 10 Candidates Selected for the post of Commercial Tax Officer
Abhishek Mishra
Abhishek Kumar Tiwari
Paritosh Singh
Priyanka Yadav
Akanksha Pandey
Rupam Upadhyay
Siddhant Singh
Monika Pathak
Pooja Tripathi
Pankaj Kumar Mishra
