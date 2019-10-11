e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

UPPCS 2017 results declared at upppsc.nic.in, check final merit list here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of its provincial civil service (PCS) exam 2017. Check merit list here

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC PCS Result 2017 out
UPPSC PCS Result 2017 out(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of its provincial civil service (PCS) exam 2017.

The UPPSC interview was conducted from September 16 to October 1, 2019 for recruitment against 676 vacancies. A total of 2029 candidates had qualified for the interview out of which 676 candidates successfully cleared the interview and were recruited for the PCS.

Candidates can check the final merit list on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the merit list, Amit Shukla from Pratapgarh, UP has topped the UPPCS 2017 exam. Anupam Mishra of Prayagraj has bagged second position while Meenakshi Pandey of Pratapgarh has secured third rank.

Merit list of top 10 Candidates Selected fpr the post of Deputy Collector-

Amit Shukla

Anupam Mishra

Meenakshi Pandey

Shatruhan Pathak

Nidhi Dodwal

Bushara Bano

Govind Maurya

Anurag Prasad

Divya Ojha

Vinay Kumar Singh

Yogeshwar Singh

Final merit list of Top 10 Candidates Selected for the post of Deputy SP

Mayank Dwivedi

Ambuja Trivedi

Vidush Saxena

Rahul Pandey

Ashutosh Mishra

Priyanka Bajpai

Devvrat Vajpai

Danush Bansal

Apeksha Nimbadia

Vikrant Dwivedi

Final merit list of Top 10 Candidates Selected for the post of Commercial Tax Officer

Abhishek Mishra

Abhishek Kumar Tiwari

Paritosh Singh

Priyanka Yadav

Akanksha Pandey

Rupam Upadhyay

Siddhant Singh

Monika Pathak

Pooja Tripathi

Pankaj Kumar Mishra

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST

