UPPSC APO Final Result 2020 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, check merit list here

Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment exam 2018.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC APO final result out
UPPSC APO final result out(HT PHOTO)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment exam 2018. A total of 17 candidates have qualified against the 17 vacancies. Candidates can check the merit list online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

For the candidates whose result is shown provisional must submit the required documents to the UPPSC to confirm their selection.

UPPSC had declared the results of APO Mains on November 5. A total of 54 candidates were shortlisted for interview that was held on December 4. 53 candidates appeared for the interview while one was absent.

According to an official notice released by UPPSC, the commission will upload the marksheet and cutoff marks soon on the official website.

Click here to check UPPSC APO 2018 merit list

How to download UPPSC APO 2018 merit list:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Under the information bulletin section, click on the APO Result 2018 link on the homepage

A PDF file will open

Look for your roll number and name in the merit list

Bharat Bandh

