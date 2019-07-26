UPPSC issues schedule for 14 recruitment exams

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:53 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday released the schedule of six recruitment examinations to be conducted between September and December this year besides another eight recruitment examinations to be conducted between February and December next year.

As per the examination calendar released by UPPSC’s controller of examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra, the examinations to be conducted for the various state-level administrative posts, including deputy collector and deputy SP—PCS (preliminary)-2019, formally called Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination—and Assistant Forest Conservator/Regional Forest Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2019 will be held on December 15, 2019. Similarly, the PCS (mains) examination 2018 would take place from October 18, 2019.

The calendar for the remaining months of 2019 also includes programmer/programmer grade-1 examination under programmer/programmer grade-1/ programmer grade-2/ computer operator grade-b examination-2019 to be held on September 1, 2019 followed by computer operator grade-B examination to be held under programmer/programmer grade-1/ programmer grade-2/ computer operator grade-B examination-2019 on September 15, 2019.

The programmer grade-2 examination to be held under programmer/programmer grade-1/ programmer grade-2/ computer operator grade-B examination-2019 will be conducted on October 13.

As per the schedule, the lecturer, government degree college (screening) examination 2017 is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2019.

In 2020, the eight recruitment examinations include assistant prosecuting officer (preliminary) examination-2018 to be held on February 16, 2020 followed by assistant forest conservator/regional forest officer (preliminary) examination-2018 to be held from February 23, 2020. Likewise, the PCS (mains)-2019 is scheduled to be held from April 20, 2020 followed by assistant prosecuting officer (mains) examination-2018 set to be held from May 16, 2020.

This is to be followed by PCS (preliminary)-2020 and assistant forest conservator/regional forest officer (preliminary) examination-2020 on June 21, 2020.

