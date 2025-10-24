UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Google, Bihar Elections 2025, Lucknow, Samastipur, Meta, Winter Olympics & more

Daily Quiz 1. JAIMEX-25 is the maritime exercise involving India and which other country? UPSC quiz

A. Greece

B. UK

C. Australia

D. Japan (Correct)

2. Google said it has developed a computer algorithm that points the way to practical applications for quantum computing and will be able to generate unique data for use with artificial intelligence. What is the algorithm called?

A. Quantum Echoes (Correct)

B. QAOA

C. Shor’s Algorithm

D. Quantum Annealing

3. Which renowned space scientist, who helped identify the site for India’s maiden rocket launch at the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Kerala, died recently at the age of 100?

A. Jayant Narlikar

B. UR Rao

C. Roddam Narasimha

D. Eknath Chitnis (Correct)

4. The historical monument Rumi Darwaza was built in the 18th century as a gateway to which city?

A. Hyderabad

B. Aurangabad

C. Lucknow (Correct)

D. Ajmer

5. What is the full form of UN agency WIPO?

A. World Intellectual Property Organization (Correct)

B. World International Policy Office

C. World Innovation and Patents Organisation

D. World Industrial Protection Office

6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the Bihar elections from which constituency, once represented by two-time chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur?

A. Muzaffarpur

B. Samastipur (Correct)

C. Begusarai

D. Nalanda

7. The award that the the European Parliament gives every year “to individuals or groups who have shown remarkable courage in defending human rights and freedom of thought” is named after which Soviet dissident?

A. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

B. Yelena Bonner

C. Natalya Gorbanevskaya

D. Andrei Sakharov (Correct)

8. The Superintelligence Labs is the AI division of which prominent tech company?

A. Amazon

B. Meta (Correct)

C. Nvidia

D. Intel

9. The Delhi High Court has closed a 25-year-old trademark infringement dispute between confectionery giants Mars and Cadbury over the use of which word?

A. Celebrations (Correct)

B. Dairyland

C. Temptations

D. Fantasies

10. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held here…

A. Vancouver

B. Sochi

C. Salt Lake City

D. Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo (Correct)