    UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Hotspot of Digital Arrest, TATA Group, Rob Jetten, NOTAM, Kerala, Smoking Ban

    Put your current affairs skills to the test with a quiz tailored for UPSC aspirants and scroll to the bottom of the page for the correct answers.

    Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 8:59 AM IST
    By Sriram Srinivasan
    Daily Quiz

    1. Which of the following is the nickname of Isro’s LVM3-M5 rocket, which recently launched the communications satellite CMS-03?

    Education News

    A. Vajra

    B. Akashveer

    C. Shaktimaan

    D. Bahubali (Correct)

    2. Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar are districts that collectively form which region in Bihar?

    A. Bhojpur

    B. Seemanchal

    C. Mithilanchal

    D. Magadh

    3. According to a recent analysis by the Union Home Ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which are the hot spots of digital arrest incidents in the country?

    A. Patna, Lucknow, and Kolkata

    B. Telangana, Gujarat, and the North East

    C. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh

    D. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region

    4. Which entity owns 65.9% of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, which has 26 listed companies, valued at over $300 billion?

    A. Sir Ratan Tata Trust

    B. Tata Trusts

    C. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust

    D. The Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Navsari Charitable Institution

    5. Rob Jetten, 38, is set to become which country’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister after leading his D66 party to victory?

    A. The Netherlands

    B. Ireland

    C. Belgium

    D. Switzerland

    6. Which state has recently declared itself free from extreme poverty?

    A. Himachal Pradesh

    B. Sikkim

    C. Kerala

    D. Goa

    7. India has recently issued a NOTAM covering the entire northeastern region. What is the full form of NOTAM?

    A. Notification of Air Movement

    B. Notice to Airmen

    C. National Operations and Traffic Alert Message

    D. Notice on Aviation Machinery

    8. Which place known for its heavy downpour, is known locally as Sohra?

    A. Agumbe

    B. Amboli

    C. Neriamangalam

    D. Cherrapunji

    9. Which country has begun implementing a smoking ban on anyone born after January 2007, becoming the only nation with a generational prohibition on tobacco?

    A. Madagascar

    B. Nauru

    C. The Maldives

    D. Comoros

    10. El Fasher, where a bloody battle has been taking place between the military and militia groups, is a city in which country?

    A. Sudan

    B. Syria

    C. Somalia

    D. Nigeria

    Answers

    1.Bahubali

    2. Seemanchal

    3. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region

    4. Tata Trusts

    5. The Netherlands

    6. Kerala

    7. Notice to Airmen

    8. Cherrapunji

    9. The Maldives

    10. Sudan

