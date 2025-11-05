UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Zohran Mamdani, NYC, Kash Patel, FBI, Amol Mazumdar, CBS & more

1. The Supreme Court has directed the CAQM to submit a report on the pre emptive steps being taken to prevent further deterioration in the Capital’s air quality. What does CAQM stand for? exam upsc file

A. Council for Atmospheric Quality Management

B. Committee for Air and Quarry Management

C. Commission for Air Quality Management

D. Central Agency for Quantitative Monitoring

2. Which country has cancelled plans to hire music teachers for primary schools, after the move faced fierce opposition from Islamist groups?

A. Bangladesh

B. The Maldives

C. Pakistan

D. Afghanistan

3. In a recent interview with CBS News, US President Donald Trump claimed that four countries were testing nuclear weapons. Which of the following were the countries he named?

A. Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and China

B. Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, and Pakistan

C. Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and Russia

D. Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan

4. Which agency does Kash Patel head in the US?

A. National Security Agency (NSA)

B. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

C. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

D. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

5. Which Indian company has said that it has opted for an international arbitration process to resolve disputes over Bangladesh’s power supply payments?

A. NTPC

B. Tata Power

C. Adani Power

D. Power Grid Corporation

6. Which company has agreed to buy Kenvue Inc in a deal worth roughl$40 billion, providing a lifeline to the struggling Tylenol maker?

A. P&G

B. Unilever

C. Kimberly-Clark

D. Colgate-Palmolive

7. Who is the coach of the Indian women’s cricket team that won the ICC Women’s World Cup?

A. VVS Laxman

B. Ramesh Powar

C. WV Raman

D. Amol Muzumdar

8. In the New York city mayoral elections, who is the candidate of the

Democratic party? A. Andrew Cuomo

B. Zohran Mamdani

C. Curtis Silwa

D. Eric Adams

9. The military of which country has implemented a drone attack system in which soldiers can operate drones and destroy targets on the battlefield as if in a computer game, and “earn points” for each target destroyed, or each person killed?

A. Turkey

B. Israel

C. Russia

D. Ukraine

10. Which upcoming movie is inspired by the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in favour of Shah Bano and a book titled 'Bano, Bharat ki Beti'?

A. Haq

B. Baramulla

C. Agra

D. Mere Raho

Answers 1. Commission for Air Quality Management

2. Bangladesh

3. Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan

4. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

5. Adani Power

6. Kimberly-Clark

7. Amol Muzumdar

8. Zohran Mamdani

9. Ukraine

10. Haq