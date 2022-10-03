UPSC ESE 2023 registration process end tomorrow at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC will close down the application process for UPSC Engineering Services 2023 on October 4.
Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will close down the application process for UPSC Engineering Services 2023 on October 4. Candidates can apply online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in.
The online Applications can be withdrawn from October 12 to October 18 till 6 pm after which the link will be disabled.
UPSC ESE 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from payment of application fee.
UPSC ESE 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage, click on link that reads, “ One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application”
Resisted and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and take print out for future reference.