Home / Education / UPSC NDA, NA notification 2021 released, application process begins at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA, NA notification 2021 released, application process begins at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA, NDA notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification and invited online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website.

education Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC NDA, NA notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification and invited online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examinations online at upsconline.nic.in on or before January 19, 2021 until 6 PM. The online applications can be withdrawn from January 27 to February 2, 2021 till 6 pm.

The commission will conduct the examination on April 18, 2021 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2022.

Details of Vacancies:

National Defence Academy --- 370 to include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) -- 30

Total --- 400

Educational Qualification: 

1. Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

2. Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Exam Pattern:

Mathematics --- 150 minutes -- 300 marks

General Ability Test ---150 minutes-- 600 marks

Total --- 900

SSB Test/Interview --- 900

Questions for written exam will be objective in nature. The complete syllabus can be checked in the official notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

