The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest exams in India. While thousands aspire to become civil servants every year, only a handful succeed. Among them is IPS officer Prem Sukh Delu, whose journey from a financially struggling farming family in Rajasthan to the Indian Police Service has become a powerful example of perseverance and determination.

UPSC Success Story: How a farmer's son from Rajasthan landed 12 government jobs before becoming IPS officer

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As per Live Hindustan report, Prem Sukh Delu was born in Raisar village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. He grew up in a household where financial hardship was a constant reality. His father worked as a farmer and also drove a camel cart to support the family.

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As a child, Delu helped with household responsibilities, including grazing cattle, while pursuing his education in a government school. Witnessing poverty firsthand convinced him that education was the only path to a better future.

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{{^usCountry}} Delu excelled academically, earning a Master's degree in History with a gold medal. He also qualified for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in History. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delu excelled academically, earning a Master's degree in History with a gold medal. He also qualified for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in History. {{/usCountry}}

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While working as a Patwari, he continued his studies, balancing his professional responsibilities with preparations for competitive examinations.

His hard work paid off, and over 6 years, Delu secured 12 government jobs. He began his career as a Patwari in Bikaner, later ranked second in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak examination, qualified for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector post, and cleared the Rajasthan Assistant Jailor examination. Despite being selected for multiple positions, he continued to pursue his larger ambition of joining the civil services.

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Even after qualifying in 6 government exams, Delu had once failed the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment examination.

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Instead of letting the failure define him, he continued preparing for higher competitive examinations. His determination eventually led him to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his second attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 170 and earning a place in the Indian Police Service.

Prem Sukh Delu's story is an inspiration to young aspirants across the country who are striving to reach a place where perseverance, education, and resilience can help overcome even the most challenging circumstances.

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