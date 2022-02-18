Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Vyapam renamed as Karamchari Chayan Board
education

Vyapam renamed as Karamchari Chayan Board

Madhya Pradesh state cabinet on Friday decided to rename Professional Examination Board (PEB) (Hindi acronym Vyapam) as Karamchari Chayan Board (Employees Selection Board) nine years after multilayerd Vyapam Scam was busted by state Special Task Force of police.
Home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The cabinet has now renamed PEB and now it will be under General Administration Department (GAD)."(HT Fiel Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 04:13 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Madhya Pradesh state cabinet on Friday decided to rename Professional Examination Board (PEB) (Hindi acronym Vyapam) as Karamchari Chayan Board (Employees Selection Board) nine years after multilayerd Vyapam Scam was busted by state Special Task Force of police.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The cabinet has now renamed PEB and now it will be under General Administration Department (GAD)."

PEB is sole agency for conducting recruitment exams for the appointment of class 3 employees of all the government department.

An officer requesting anonymity said, "The proposal of changing the name is pending since 2015. The Congress-led state government has also moved a proposal of ending Vyapam and introduced a new recruitment board. The state government has finalised the draft after two recruitment exams conducted by PEB in March was cancelled due to complaint of irregularities in probable selected list of candidates."

Earlier, it was under technical education department but now GAD will head the board, he added.

Vyapam earned a bad name in 2013 after multilayered scam came to light in which students cleared various entrance and recruitment exam by using unfair means.

RELATED STORIES

In 2013, July Indore Police arrested 20 impersonators who appeared for the medical entrance examination to help undeserving candidates secure high ranks. The cheating net also involved a clique of politicians and bureaucrats that facilitated the fraud in exchange for bribes, according to investigators. The CBI took over the case in 2015.

In all, 3,500 people were made accused by the CBI in 154 different cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

Topics
vyapam scam madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP