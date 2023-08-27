West Bengal Police 2023 Lady Constable exam admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police – 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Police releases admit card for Lady Constable recruitment exam 2023; download from wbpolice.gov.in

The Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police is scheduled to be held on September 10. Candidates can download their admit card using their Application Serial No. and Date of Birth.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1335 positions of Lady Constables in the West Bengal Police.

West Bengal Police 2023 Lady Constable exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on “Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.