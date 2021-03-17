Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Assam assembly elections: Congress announces list of 21 candidates
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: Congress announces list of 21 candidates

For Assam, the party announced a list of 21 candidates, for Kerala six candidates, for Puducherry 14 candidates, and for Tamil Nadu, it named four candidates.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The Assam assembly polls will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.(PTI PHOTO)

The Congress on Tuesday came out with lists of candidates for elections for the upcoming state polls, including 21 for the Assam Assembly elections.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 92 seats in Assam.

The party also came out with separate lists of candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

For Assam, the party announced a list of 21 candidates, for Kerala six candidates, for Puducherry 14 candidates, and for Tamil Nadu, it named four candidates.

Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, while counting of votes for the four states and one union territory will be done on May 2, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The Assam assembly polls will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Assam’s ‘sanskriti’ battle, the symbolism of Srimanta Sankardev’s birthplace

Assam Election: Nomination papers of 28 candidates rejected during scrutiny

The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls

Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress assam assembly election 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP