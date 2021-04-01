PM Modi says Assam will show red card to Congress and its allies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the people of Assam will show red card to Congress and its allies in the Assembly elections. PM Modi was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar, where elections will be held in the third and final phase of polling on April 6.

In a no-holds-barred attack, PM Modi said that the contest is between BJP's double engine of development and Congress-led alliance, which he called 'Mahajhooth'.

"With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', the NDA government is working here for your welfare. People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in the first phase of polling. In the first phase, Assam has put a stamp on the grand victory of NDA," the Prime Minister said, seeking a second term for the BJP-led government. The state is witnessing polling in the second phase today.

Attacking his main opponent in the state over a common poll promise, PM Modi said, "Congress never even asked colleagues working in the tea gardens. It is the NDA government that tried to address every concern of the workers working there."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.

Polling began at 7am in 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam amid tight security. It will continue till 6pm in Assam.

Modi tweeted, "Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise."

The fate of 345 candidates, including five ministers and the deputy speaker, is tied to this penultimate phase in the state where the constituencies are spread over 13 districts in Barak Valley, the Hill districts and parts of central and lower Assam.

The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is fighting in six constituencies and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in three.

In the 'Mahajot' (Grand Alliance), the Congress is contesting on 28 seats, the AIUDF in seven and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) in four.

The newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 19 seats.