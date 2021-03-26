Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Congress and Priyanka, Rahul come to Assam as tourists for photo-op: Amit Shah
assam assembly election

Congress and Priyanka, Rahul come to Assam as tourists for photo-op: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 18,000 poor have been provided houses in Karimganj district.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Assam will go for first phase of voting in 47 constituencies on Saturday.

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress leaders come to Assam, where assembly elections will be held from Saturday, as tourists and to pose for photographs.

"Unity in diversity is the hallmark of our culture, which makes us strong. But two leaders of the Congress party, the siblings come to Assam for tourism. Tea leaves haven't fully grown but Priyanka Gandhi plucks them up for photo session," Shah said during a public meeting in Assam's Karimganj.

The senior BJP leader was talking about Priyanka Gandhi’s two-day visit to the northeastern state earlier in March when she was seen plucking tea leaves with estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district.

Shah said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 18,000 poor have been provided houses in Karimganj district. "When Rahul Gandhi comes, you must ask him, how many houses were built for the poor," he added.

The home minister also said that if the Congress-AIUDF government is formed in Assam, infiltrators will start infiltrating and take away the employment of the youth of Assam. "If Badruddin Ajmal's government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only the BJP government can stop the infiltrators," he claimed.

The Congress in Assam has tied up with the AIU, Bodo People’s Front, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Anchalik Gana Morcha to fight the polls.

Further escalating his attack on Rahul, Shah said the Congress leader comes to Assam just for campaigning and does not appear after the election. "Rahul Gandhi goes to Italy for holiday, goes abroad and comes from there and says that the symbol of Assam is Badruddin Ajmal," he added.

Assam will witness three phases of polling with the first in 47 constituencies on Saturday. The final phase of voting will take place on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

