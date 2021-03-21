IND USA
The collective wealth of the minister's family of four, which includes his two children, is currently worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.27 crore, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.38 crore five years ago.
Himanta Sarma owns assets worth 1.7cr; family income up by 10cr in 5 yrs

The minister is contesting from Jalukbari constituency for the fifth consecutive term.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:21 PM IST

NEDA convenor and Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has only 25,000 in cash, bank term deposits of over 50 lakh, and no bonds, shares or insurance policies.

The minister, in his affidavit submitted as a BJP candidate for the Assam assembly polls from Jalukbari, declared that he does not own any immovable property or car, but has assets to the tune of 1.72 crore - up from 1.02 crore in 2016.

His family income, however, has increased by more than 10 crore over the last five years, with his wife's assets alone having registered a hike of over 9 crore.

The collective wealth of the minister's family of four, which includes his two children, is currently worth 17.27 crore, up from 6.38 crore five years ago.

The 52-year-old BJP leader's son, shown as a dependent, has property worth 55.71 lakh, while his daughter, who had nothing to her credit in 2016, currently has movable assets to the tune of 52 lakh.

His wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has assets, both movable and immovable taken together, worth 14.47 crore.

In 2016, it stood at 5.27 crore.

She has 31,000 cash in hand, down from 85,000 in 2016. Her bank deposits have increased ten times to 99.64 lakh from over 9 lakh.

Similarly, her investments in bonds, shares and mutual funds have soared to 7.22 crore from 29.20 lakh.

The minister has not purchased any gold since 2016, and currently has 180 gm of yellow metal, the value of which has increased to 7.74 lakh in 2021 from the earlier 5 lakh in 2016.

Riniki's gold jewellery has doubled to 1459.21 gm, valued at over 60 lakh, from 757 gm, which was worth 22.70 lakh in 2016. She possesses two cars, one of which was added after the last polls, and four non-agricultural plots.

Their children own gold, precious stones and beads worth 40 lakh each.

The BJP strongman currently has liabilities, which include bank loans and advances from friends and families, to the tune of 68.48 lakh as against 8 lakh five years ago.

The couple have no unpaid dues and both of them have filed income taxes, with Sarma paying 25 lakh and his wife 2.97 crore for the year 2019-20.

Sarma, a doctorate from Gauhati University, has shown government coffers as his source of income, while his wife draws salary from Pride East Entertainment Private Limited as its chairperson-cum managing director.

The minister is contesting from Jalukbari constituency for the fifth consecutive term.

