'If you want to listen to lies...': Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public rally in Assam and accused the PM of lying. Gandhi was addressing a rally in Kamrup in the state - his third visit to Assam as part of election campaigning.

"I have not come here to lie to you. My name isn't Narendra Modi. If you want to listen to lies - about Assam, farmers, about anything - then switch on your TV, look at Narendra Modi's face and listen to him as much as you want. He lies to India all 24 hours," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Wayanad MP kick-started his two-day visit to the poll-bound state by visiting Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and interacted with devotees around the temple. In a video shared by Congress' Twitter handle, Gandhi was seen hugging a local and talking to his family members amid heightened security.

"Congress has given five guarantees to voters of Assam. We are not BJP, we fulfill our promises. Tea garden workers must remember our guarantee of ₹365 per day as minimum wage," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address another meeting in Loharkatha Adabari village in Barkhetri.

Gandhi, who was supposed to campaign in Assam on Tuesday, could not reach on time due to bad weather and had to release a video asking the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the Mahajot.

He posted his message on Twitter, asserting that his party will fulfill all its 'five guarantees' when it forms government in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Assam on Friday.

The Congress has promised in its 'guarantees' that it will not allow the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to be implemented in Assam, provide employment to five lakh youths, provide 200 units of free electricity per month to all households, give monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to every housewife, besides raising the minimum daily wages of tea garden workers.

The first phase of polling took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent and the second phase will be held on Thursday. Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.