Nitish Kumar likely to give Assam, West Bengal poll campaigns a miss

Despite the Janata Dal (United) eyeing to expand its base in north-eastern states, the party’s star campaigner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to skip campaigning in both West Bengal and Assam, party leaders familiar with the developments said
By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Despite the Janata Dal (United) eyeing to expand its base in north-eastern states, the party’s star campaigner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to skip campaigning in both West Bengal and Assam, party leaders familiar with the developments said.

“As of now, there is no word on chief minister Nitish Kumar’s availability for campaigning in the two states of West Bengal and Assam and in all probability, he won’t be going to these two states for electioneering,” said a senior JD (U) leader on condition of anonymity.

A senior party functionary said that even the party’s national president R C P Singh is doubtful for the campaign.

Senior JD (U) leaders like Shrawan kumar, Ghulam Rasool Balyawi, Jama Khan, etc., instead are campaigning for the party candidates.

Buoyed by the response in northeastern states, the JD (U) will now be contesting on 36 seats in Assam from its initial plan to contest on 32 seats. The party had, in fact, decided to contest on 40 assembly seats in 126 members but nominations of four members were rejected for the first phase. So far, the party has distributed symbols to 34 candidates and two candidates are yet to be given the symbol.

In West Bengal also, JD (U) would be contesting on 40 seats.

JD (U) leaders acknowledge that the party stands no chance in these two states. “At times, workers sentiments, however misplaced, have to be taken care of,” said a party leader who has been assigned one of the two states.

“The party has to take a call on contesting taking local sentiments and to keep the local organisation intact. If we don’t contest, they get attracted to other parties. And if you contest, it sends a positive vibe among workers and keeps them motivated,” said Balyawi.

“In Assam, the party will be contesting on six seats in first phase, eight in second and 22 in third phases mainly in Tinsukia, Silchar, Nagaon, etc.,” said Sanjay Verma, JD (U) national secretary and in-charge for the northeast.

The JD (U) had contested four seats in the 2016 assembly election in Assam and lost all. The party managed to get 0.07% votes only. In West Bengal, the JD (U) contested on 40 seats in 2011 and forfeited deposit on all the seats. Again in 2016, it contested on two seats and lost both with a vote share of 0.7%.

Guwahati: BJP President J P Nadda with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarmah and BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda releases the party's election manifesto for Assembly polls, in Guwahati, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_23_2021_000013B)(PTI)
Guwahati: BJP President J P Nadda with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarmah and BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda releases the party's election manifesto for Assembly polls, in Guwahati, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_23_2021_000013B)(PTI)
assam assembly election

'Corrected NRC', better flood management: Key points in BJP manifesto for Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Assam is set to go to the assembly election from March 27. The voting will be held in three phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.
BJP releases manifesto for Assam polls.
BJP releases manifesto for Assam polls.
assam assembly election

BJP releases manifesto for Assam polls, promises to work on 'corrected NRC'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Assam is set to go to the assembly election from March 27. The voting will be held in three phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded at an election rally for Assam assembly polls in Koliabor on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded at an election rally for Assam assembly polls in Koliabor on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

‘Sonowal is Dhritarashtra, Himanta is Shakuni': Priyanka in dig at Assam BJP

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The Congress leader also spoke about the five guarantees-non-implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, 2000 every month to housewives, 200 units of free electricity to all households, increase daily wages of tea garden workers to 365 and creation of 5 lakh government jobs.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded at an election rally for Assam assembly polls in Koliabor on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded at an election rally for Assam assembly polls in Koliabor on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

‘Sonowal is Dhritarashtra, Himanta is Shakuni,’ says Priyanka in dig at Assam BJP

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The Congress leader also spoke about the five guarantees-non-implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, 2000 every month to housewives, 200 units of free electricity to all households, increase daily wages of tea garden workers to 365 and creation of 5 lakh government jobs.
In his third rally of the day at Udalguri in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Shah campaigned for candidates of United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), which is part of the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed three elections rallies at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Chariali districts in Assam on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
In his third rally of the day at Udalguri in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Shah campaigned for candidates of United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), which is part of the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed three elections rallies at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Chariali districts in Assam on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

Amit Shah compares Ajmal to Kala Pahar, targets Congress for tie-up with AIUDF

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Perfume baron and Lok Sabha MP Ajmal’s AIUDF has a large following among Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and had won 13 seats in 2016. The party is part of the Congress-led grand alliance of seven parties.
Amit Shah claimed that over 2,000 insurgents have returned to the mainstream after giving up arms.(ANI Photo )
Amit Shah claimed that over 2,000 insurgents have returned to the mainstream after giving up arms.(ANI Photo )
assam assembly election

'For Rahul Gandhi, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Talking about the developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done in Assam, Shah said," The Udalgiri Railway station has been modernised and 39,000 women have received free gas cylinders."
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP ensured peace and development in Assam: Amit Shah

PTI, Jonai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP leader calls CAA 'ideological commitment of BJP' in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Many indigenous groups in Assam and other northeastern states fear that CAA would lead to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which in turn could hurt indigenous communities.
“Selling dreams to the poor, telling lies, making them fight among themselves and ruling over them – this has been the Congress’ old formula to stay in power,”: said Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
“Selling dreams to the poor, telling lies, making them fight among themselves and ruling over them – this has been the Congress’ old formula to stay in power,”: said Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Negligence, graft ‘doubled’ under Cong in Assam: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Guwahati/kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 AM IST
  • PM Modi was referring to the five “guarantees” announced by the Congress, as part of its election manifesto.
Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any (PTI Photo)(PTI)
assam assembly election

A tweet upsets PM more than Assam floods, tea workers’ plight: Priyanka Gandhi

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • The Congress leader was referring to Modi’s recent speech in Chabua where he talked about the ‘toolkit’ that was allegedly used to destroy the reputation of Assam tea.
Senior Assam Congress leader Sushmita Dev said if voted to power, the party would give Rs.2,000 each to housewives as mark of respect for the services to their families and society. (ANI Photo)
Senior Assam Congress leader Sushmita Dev said if voted to power, the party would give Rs.2,000 each to housewives as mark of respect for the services to their families and society. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assembly elections: Fewer women candidates, but poll sops galore

By Chetan Chauhan, Divya Chandrababu, Ramesh Babu, New Delhi/ Chennai/ Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:53 AM IST
  • While one party has promised a direct transfer of up to Rs.2,000 per month, another is offering loan to women to set up smart kitchens.
The Congress promised in its manifesto (CHECK) that it would increase daily wages to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 if it comes to power. (ANI Photo)
The Congress promised in its manifesto (CHECK) that it would increase daily wages to 365 if it comes to power. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

By Utpal Parashar, Dibrugarh
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:52 AM IST
  • Tea-tribes, as they are called in Assam are a community of workers or families of former workers in tea-gardens spread across most districts of Upper Assam.
In 2016, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule.
In 2016, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule.
assam assembly election

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an election rally in Golaghat and said that 'doosri baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar' has been decided in Assam adding that Assam will witness a 'double engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the second time.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls in Khumtai. (PTI PHOTO.)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls in Khumtai. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

Where was PM when Assam was rocked by floods, anti-CAA protests, asks Priyanka

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Vadra was referring to Modi’s speech at Chabua where he talked about the ‘toolkit’ used to destroy the reputation of Assam tea. The toolkit, on farmers’ protests in India, first shared on social media by Greta Thunberg last month was shared on Twitter by 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi.
