On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is visiting Assam, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday.

“Began the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya at Nilachal hills, Guwahati,” he wrote on twitter.

State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the Union minister during the visit to the temple. Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events throughout the day.

After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.

“A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador,” he tweeted.

The Japanese ambassador too took to Twitter to talk of his visit to the JICA funded project. "Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati #Assam!” Suzuki tweeted.

Assam which goes to polls this year has welcomed a plethora of high-profile leaders in the past few months. Last week, Union home minister Amit Shah visited the state. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the state to launch several development projects on February 7.

The Kamakhya temple which is a Shaktipeeth, one of the holiest sites for Hindus, was visited by the home minister in December, during his two-day tour of the Northeast. Shah was accompanied by Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal and state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

