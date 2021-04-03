PM Modi to address rally in Assam's Tamulpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Assam’s Tamulpur ahead of the northeastern state's final phase of polling scheduled to take place on April 6.

The second phase of polling in the state was held on Thursday and witnessed a voter turnout of 74.76 per cent, according to officials. The first phase of the Assam Assembly Election 2021 was held on March 27.

Addressing the people of Assam on Thursday, the Prime Minister used a football analogy to say that the state showed a 'red card' to the Congress-led alliance. He slammed the opposition parties for doing nothing to check the violence in the Bodoland areas of the state and said people bestowed their blessings on the NDA during the first phase.

