Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Assam from March 1

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Assam on Monday (March 1) to campaign for party candidates for upcoming Assembly election. People aware of the development told Hindustan Times that Vadra will first visit the Kamakhya temple, a well-know pilgrimage site in Guwahati, and then proceed to other cities for campaigning.

Vadra will be campaigning in other parts of upper Assam, including Tezpur, where she will address a rally on March 2. She will be in the state for two days.

While her brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Vadra tends to limit herself to UP. However, she did campaign for former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev ahead of 2019 elections.

Besides Assam, the state Congress units in other poll-bound states also want Vadra to campaign for their candidates. Kerala state unit has already sent a proposal to the general secretary in-charge of the state mentioning the campaign dates of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had visited Assam earlier this month and addressed a rally in which he gave a message that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be highlighted as the main agenda from Congress party's side.

Gandhi had even worn a scarf depicting his anti-CAA stand symbolically in which he had said, "Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai. Ispe likha hai CAA. Ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye, CAA nahi hoga (I am wearing this scarf today, with CAA written on it. I have put a cross on it. This means whatever happens, CAA will not happen)".

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry. Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2, according to Election Commission.

Currently, the BJP government is ruling in the state and is confident of winning polls while Congress is in alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the state.