Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Assam from Sunday when he will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, sources said.
Singh's two of these rallies will be in tea gardens and one in Gohpur, a historical place connected with the Quit India movement.
The defence minister will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, the sources said.
His third rally will be in Gohpur for BJP candidate Utpal Bora, who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.
The defence minister will address a rally at Dergaon in Golaghat district where he will campaign for the BJP's Assam ally AGP candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali.
Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
The BJP is fighting the polls with its alliance partners AGP and UPPL.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cash, liquor, contraband worth over ₹31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
- Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls
- In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent
- Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam BJP’s bid to convince rebels in Barak Valley fails, senior leader quits
- The decision came after the party denied him a candidature in this year's assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase-2 of Assam polls. Check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 173 candidates file nomination for first phase of assembly polls in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan
- This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly elections: ₹18 crore worth items caught so far, breaks records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta's seat given to BJP
- Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox