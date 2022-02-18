‘Besieged’ Arvind Kejriwal shares a cartoon. Schools are his ‘strange weapon’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, facing heat from his political rivals for allegedly supporting Punjab's pro-Khalistan separatists, on Friday tweeted out a cartoon, in which the Delhi CM, holding a book in his hands, is seen cornered by gun-toting men.

“Oh my God! Look at that strange weapon this terrorist is carrying!” one of the gun-toting men in the cartoon says, pointing to Kejriwal. The Delhi CM's ‘strange weapon’ is the book he is holding, with ‘Schools’ written on top of it.

The cartoon, drawn by renowned cartoonist Satish Acharya, also shows the infamous ‘goli maaro’ slogans being raised.

Kejriwal's post came on a day when he finally broke his silence on allegations levelled by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas. The politician sought to know why, if he is indeed a terrorist, central agencies did not arrest him, be it under the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre or its predecessor, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

“All these politicians have come together to allege that I have been making a plan to divide the country into two parts, and I will be the Prime Minister of one such portion. This is hilarious,” he said, responding to Vishwas' claims of the purported statement made by the former during the 2017 Punjab assembly polls.

“Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals, schools, pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Friday was the last day of campaigning for the single-phase assembly elections in the border state, where polling will take place this Sunday. The AAP has fielded its Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial nominee.

The counting of votes for all 117 assembly seats will take place on March 10.