‘Didn’t even spare cow dung': PM Modi's corruption charge at ruling Congress in Chattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, accusing it of blocking Centre's development projects meant for the state. “It is my guarantee that your dreams are my resolution... Your dreams will be fulfilled only when there is a BJP government here. No matter how many efforts we make from Delhi, the Congress here fails those efforts. In the last five years, Chhattisgarh got thousands of crores of rupees here. Roads, rail, electricity, and various other development projects, we did not keep any scarcity of money for the state”, Modi told party workers at the ‘Parivartan Maha Sankalp’ rally in the poll-bound state's Bilaspur. Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023: Full coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. (X/PTI)

The prime minister accused the Congress government of corruption. “Congress committed corruption in liquor; didn't even spare cow dung. Congress government in Chhattisgarh also committed corruption in ration given under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana”, he said.During the rally, the prime minister invoked Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo's remark in which the latter claimed the Centre showed no bias to the Congress-ruled state when it came to development works.“Deputy CM said this is a public gathering... In public life, realities cannot be hidden. If the Deputy CM says that Delhi does no injustice, this should have been a matter of happiness for all, but Congress had a hurricane. The Indian government approved infrastructure in Chhattisgarh projects worth thousands of crores. They are either halted or delayed”, Modi added. “No matter how much I try to deliver (development) from Delhi, the Congress government here (in Chhattisgarh) always make sure that it doesn't reach to you”, he said.“Change is finalised in Chhattisgarh. The excitement seen here is the declaration of change. People of Chhattisgarh have decided to not tolerate Congress' atrocities anymore”, PM Modi said, sharpening his attack on the Congress government in the state.Chhattisgarh along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram goes to polls at the end of this year. The Congress had swept the 2018 polls, trouncing the ruling BJP in the state.

