Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh in 5 years if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally in Jashpur constituency of Chhattisgarh, Shah slammed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led dispensation saying while 'Chandrayaan' was to the moon under the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the point where it landed was named 'Shivshakti', the Congress government in the state indulged in betting in the name of 'Mahadev'.

Further targeting the state Congress government, Shah said rampant religious conversion took place in the last five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah appealed to the people to form a "double-engine" government (BJP at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh) and assured that Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in five years.

The rule of "corruption" prevailed in Chhattisgarh in the last five years, he said, claiming the Baghel government indulged in several "scams worth thousands of crores of rupees."

"Under the Modi-led government at the Centre, 'Chandrayaan' was sent to the moon and Modi ji named the point as Shivshakti, expressing reverence to Lord Shiva. But the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, they opened a betting app in the name of Mahadev. They should be ashamed as they should have spared at least the name of Mahadev,” Shah said.

People are saying “satte (betting) pe satta (rule), kaun kar raha hai, Bhupesh kakka," the senior BJP leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said if the BJP comes to power in the state, an enquiry commission will be set up and all those who have been indulged in corruption will be sent to jail.

Shah also said that rampant religious conversion took place during the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. The BJP will not allow the conversion of Adivasis (tribals) without their consent, and will protect them, he added.

The first phase of polling in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the Congress-ruled state was held on Tuesday.

Polling in the remaining 70 seats will take place on November 17. Jashpur district will see voting in the second phase.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!