Home / Elections / Delhi Mayoral election 2023 LIVE updates: MCD to make its fourth attempt to elect mayor today
Live

Delhi Mayoral election 2023 LIVE updates: MCD to make its fourth attempt to elect mayor today

elections
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 08:35 AM IST

Delhi Mayoral election 2023 LIVE updates: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after previous three failed attempts - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 - to hold the elections.

AAP councillors in the MCD House.
AAP councillors in the MCD House.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court ruled out on Friday the possibility of aldermen (nominated members) participating in the voting process - a matter which had ensued a fresh tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the MCD election result.

The civic body had previously made attempts - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 to hold the elections.

AAP won the December poll battle by securing 134 of 250 wards, bringing an end to BJP’s 15 years of rule over the civic body and was expected to appoint its mayor but could not do so after a row erupted over the order of oath ceremony and allowing the members appointed by LG VK Saxena to vote which led to clashes.

AAP had alleged that allowing the 10 aldermen to vote would favour BJP and opposed the decision to simultaneously hold elections for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee stating it was against the rules. Following the top court’s decision, the mayoral poll is expected to happen today in which AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi while BJP’s contender is Rekha Gupta. For the deputy position, AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal will contest against BJP’s Kamal Bagri.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 22, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    When Arvind Kejriwal hailed SC order on mayoral poll as ‘victory of democracy’

    Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's order on the mayoral poll, calling it a “victory of democracy”. Read more.

  • Feb 22, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    House meeting to proceed on three-point agenda today

    Wednesday’s meeting has a three-point agenda — the election of a mayor, a deputy mayor and six members of the powerful standing committee, according to a notice issued by the municipal secretariat. Read more.

  • Feb 22, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Delhi mayor polls: What Supreme Court ruled on aldermen's voting eligibility?

    The Supreme Court on Friday said Municipal Corporation of Delhi members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor - or aldermen - cannot vote in mayoral polls, handing the Aam Aadmi Party a boost as it bids to cement the December election win by claiming the mayor's post. Read more.

  • Feb 22, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    Fourth attempt by Delhi municipal corporation to set its House in order

    Delhi’s civic body will on Wednesday make a fourth attempt to elect a mayor, days after the Supreme Court ordered that nominated members will play no role in the voting process. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi mcd delhi news mcd + 1 more

Delhi Mayoral election LIVE: MCD to make its fourth attempt to elect mayor today

elections
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 08:35 AM IST

Delhi Mayoral election 2023 LIVE updates: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after previous three failed attempts - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 - to hold the elections.

AAP councillors in the MCD House.
AAP councillors in the MCD House.
ByHT News Desk

60 years on, Nagaland yet to elect a woman MLA

india news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 12:38 PM IST

The only time the northeastern state saw a woman being elected through public mandate was in 1977, when Rano M Shaiza defeated former chief minister Hokishe Semato become a member of the Lok Sabha.

Only four women are in the fray out of 183 candidates for the February 27 assembly elections. (Wikimedia Commons)
Only four women are in the fray out of 183 candidates for the February 27 assembly elections. (Wikimedia Commons)
ByAlice Yhoshü
Close Story

Elections 2023 Explained: What is VVPAT and how does it work?

india news
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Elections 2023: VVPAT was first introduced in India in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

'VVPAT' stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. (Representative image)
'VVPAT' stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. (Representative image)
ByShobhit Gupta
Close Story

Meghalaya polls to test TMC’s expansion plan

cities
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:36 AM IST

West Bengal’s ruling party has won three consecutive assembly polls in its home, but its ambition of expanding beyond Bengal to consolidate its position as a key political outfit has faced challenges.

On November 25, 2021, 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs of Meghalaya, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma. (ANI)
On November 25, 2021, 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs of Meghalaya, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story

‘Election for confusion’: Congress MP takes a dig at PM Modi over Nagaland issue

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh recalled PM's 2018 Nagaland election slogan where he offered ‘solution’ to the longstanding Nagaland issue.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at PM Modi and the Nagaland government.(PTI)
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at PM Modi and the Nagaland government.(PTI)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

What the election means for a village in Nagaland rocked by violence, death

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:11 AM IST

On Monday, February 27, the people of Nagaland will vote in assembly elections

HT Image
HT Image
ByUtpal Parashar, Oting (nagaland)
Close Story

50% of Meghalaya candidates are crorepatis, 6% have criminal cases: ADR Report

others
Published on Feb 17, 2023 06:21 PM IST

The National People’s Party (NPP) ranked on top with 43 out of 60 candidates being crorepatis and the party’s Metbah Lyngdoh holds the highest valued assets at over ₹146 crore

ADR recently analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 375 candidates who are contesting in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. (Representative Image)
ADR recently analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 375 candidates who are contesting in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. (Representative Image)
ByShweta MudaliarShweta Mudaliar
Close Story

Seizures worth 147 crore in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland ahead of polls: ECI

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 03:23 PM IST

At ₹85.76 crore, narcotics account for nearly 60% of the total seizures worth ₹147.84 crore in the three states

The ECI deployed 19 Expenditure Observers in Tripura, 21 in Meghalaya and 24 in Nagaland as also two special expenditure observers. (Twitter/SpokespersonECI)
The ECI deployed 19 Expenditure Observers in Tripura, 21 in Meghalaya and 24 in Nagaland as also two special expenditure observers. (Twitter/SpokespersonECI)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story

Nagaland Polls: BJP to deploy top leaders including PM Modi for campaigning

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Nagaland Polls: Nagaland will poll for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

On February 24, PM Modi will conduct a mega rally in Nagaland's Dimapur.(ANI Pic Service)
On February 24, PM Modi will conduct a mega rally in Nagaland's Dimapur.(ANI Pic Service)
ANI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Close Story

Tripura election: Voting in 60 constituencies underway, CM Manik Saha casts vote

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Polling for Tripura's 60-member Assembly began at 7 am amid tight security. According to the state election commission, up to 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the single-phase election.

Saha, the BJP candidate from Town Bordowali constituency, cast his vote in Maharani Tulsibati Girls HS school in Agartala.
Saha, the BJP candidate from Town Bordowali constituency, cast his vote in Maharani Tulsibati Girls HS school in Agartala.
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Close Story

Tripura elections: State to go to polls today in three-cornered fight

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:07 AM IST

Security has also been tightened with sealing of the border Assam, Mizoram and Bangladesh. Four hundred companies of central armed paramilitary forces have been summoned to monitor the polling process, election commission officials said.

Women poll officials head towards their respective polling stations for the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. (PTI)
Women poll officials head towards their respective polling stations for the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Close Story

Tripura Poll Highlights: Voting ends, 81.10% voter turnout registered

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Tripura election 2023 Highlights: The ruling BJP and its alliance partner IPFT are up against the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha in a triangular contest.

Voters wait in the queue to cast their votes at the polling booth for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, on Thursday.(Spokesperson ECI Twitter)
Voters wait in the queue to cast their votes at the polling booth for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, on Thursday.(Spokesperson ECI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Tripura polls: Tipra Motha chief says he will quit politics after election

tripura assembly election
Published on Feb 15, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Tripura will go to poll for the 60-member assembly on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. (File Photo)
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. (File Photo)
PTI | , Charilam (tripura)
Close Story

Meghalaya: ECI notice to women’s commission chairperson for poll code violation

others
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 10:16 AM IST

Phidaloi Toi holds the position of a public servant after she was appointed as the chairperson of the commission in December, 2021

Toi has also violated the Representation of People Act of 1951. (File image)
Toi has also violated the Representation of People Act of 1951. (File image)
ByDavid Laitphlang
Close Story

PM Modi removed ‘mann ki doori’ of Northeast: Amit Shah ahead of assembly polls

india news
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 11:17 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with the news agency ANI, Shah said the PM Modi government has done a lot change the region, including the strengthening of local languages and identities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out