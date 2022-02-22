Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Assembly polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP today
Live

Assembly polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP today

Assembly election LIVE updates: Several BJP leaders, including its national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, are set to hold public rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
The fourth phase of polling for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for February 23.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi

With the polling now over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, the focus has shifted towards Manipur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public campaign in state capital Imphal on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public meeting in Heingang assembly constituency at 11am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the poll battle also continues in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining four phases of the seven-phase election. The fourth phase of elections for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts are scheduled for Wednesday (February 23). Several BJP leaders, including the party's national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, are set to hold public rallies in the state on Tuesday.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party too have ramped up their campaigning in the state. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will continue to campaign for the Congress in the state.

  • Tue, 22 Feb 2022 08:51 AM

    PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold election rallies in Imphal, Manipur and Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

