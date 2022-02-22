UP polls: Fourth phase of voting tomorrow. Check full list of constituencies

Uttar Pradesh will go into fourth phase of assembly elections tomorrow in which as many as 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts, including state capital Lucknow, will vote.

A total of 624 candidates are in the fray, while more than 2.12 crore electors will vote in this phase of the assembly elections. Of the electors, 1.14 crore are male, 98.86 lakh are female, while 972 are transgenders.

Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh, who sought VRS to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before polls, and Congress rebel Aditi Singh - whom the saffron party has fielded from Rae Bareli, are among the key candidates.

The fourth phase of the polls will also decide the minorities' choice in Uttar Pradesh as a sizeable number of scheduled caste voters are present in the poll-bound districts such as Sitapur and Unnao, among others.

Here's the complete list of constituencies going into polls on Wednesday:

1. Pilibhit

2. Barkhera

3. Bisalpur

4. Puranpur

5. Palia

6. Gola Gokrannath

7. Sri Nagar

8. Nighasan

9. Dhaurahra

10. Lakhimpur

11. Kasta

12. Maholi

13. Sitapur

14. Mohammadi

15. Hargaon

16. Laharpur

17. Sevata

18. Biswan

19. Mahmoodabad

20. Sidhauli

21. Sawaijpur

22. Shahabad

23. Misrikh

24. Gopamau

25. Sandi

26. Bilgram-Mallanwan

27. Balamau

28. Sandila

29. Bangermau

30. Safipur

31. Mohan

32. Unnao

33. Bhagwantnagar

34. Malihabad

35. Bakshi Kaa Talab

36. Purwa

37. Sarojini Nagar

38. Lucknow West

39. Lucknow North

40. Lucknow East

41. Lucknow Central

42. Lucknow Cantt.

43. Mohanlalganj

44. Bachhrawan

45. Harchandpur

46. Rae Bareli

47. Sareni

48. Unchahar

49. Tindwari

50. Baberu

51. Banda

52. Jahanabad

53. Bindki

54. Naraini

55. Fatehpur

56. Ayah Shah

57. Husainganj

58. Khaga

59. Hardoi