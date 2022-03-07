Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
elections

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats on March 31

Out of the 13 Rajya Sabha seats, five will be filled from Punjab, three from Kerala, two from Assam, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura.
Election for 13 Rajya Sabha seats to be held later this month. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV)(ANI)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 31, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday. Rajya Sabha members are elected by a single transferable vote by state legislatures on the principle of proportional representation.

Out of the 13 Rajya Sabha seats, five will be filled from Punjab, three from Kerala, two from Assam, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura. Of the five seats from Punjab, three will be filled in one election and the other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles.

The Rajya Sabha members whose term will be expiring in April are Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral, Shamsher Singh Dullo, A. K. Antony, M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Somaprasad K, Ranee Narah, Ripun Bora, Anand Sharma, K. G. Kenye, and Smti Jharna Das (Baidya).

Here's the schedule for Rajya Sabha elections:

EventsDates
Issue of NotificationsMarch 14, 2022 (Monday)
Last date of making nominationsMarch 21, 2022 (Monday)
Scrutiny of nominationsMarch 22, 2022 (Tuesday)
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesMarch 24, 2022 (Thursday)
Date of PollMarch 31, 2022 (Thursday)
Hours of Poll09:00 am- 04:00 pm
Counting of VotesMarch 31, 2022 (Thursday) at 05:00 pm
Date before which election shall be completedApril 2, 2022 (Saturday)
The ECI has directed the chief secretaries of the five states depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

