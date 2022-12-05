Exit Poll 2022: Here's how past predictions about Gujarat, Himachal fared

From being absolutely on point to being exactly opposite of the actual verdict, pollsters have seen all this volatility in predicting the mandate. As Gujarat is polling for the second phase of the election on Monday, the exit poll prediction will start coming around 6pm after the embargo is lifted at 5.30pm. Exit polls are done by taking the feedback of the voters as they exit after voting. This is different from opinion polls which gauge the mood ahead of the election is held. Exit Poll 2022: Predictions for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, MCD likely from 6pm

Here's how the past exit polls fared in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat

In 2017, exit polls predicted BJP's in the state. The exit polls predicted 112-116 seats for the BJP. It was a little more than the number of seats that BJP actually won. In 2017, the BJP won 48 out of 89 seats in the first phase of polling and bagged 51 in the second phase, taking its total tally to 99 out of 182 seats.

The Congress won 77 seats while it was predicted to win 65 seats by the average of the exit polls in 2017.

Himachal Pradesh

Maximum exit polls had predicted an easy win for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh which was then ruled by the Congress. BJP was predicted to win 47 seats while the exit polls gave an average of 22 seats to the Congress. BJP won 44 seats in Himachal Pradesh in 2017.

