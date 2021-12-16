Goa assembly polls 2022: Congress releases 1st list of 8 candidates, former CM Digambar Kamat to contest from Margao

The Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections in Goa early next year. In a tweet, the party announced the list of candidates for the assembly seats of Mapusa, Taleigao, Ponda, Marmugao, Curtorim, Margao, Cuncolim and Quepem.

“The first list of candidates selected by the Central Election Committee for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa,” the party tweeted along with the confirmed names.

The first list of candidates selected by the Central Election Committee for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa pic.twitter.com/rOmwRRfARL — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) December 16, 2021

Former chief minister Digambar Vasant Kamat has been fielded from the Margao constituency, which he won in the 2017 assembly polls. Another sitting MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco will contest from his current seat of Curtorim.

Sankalp Amonkar, who was defeated in the Marmugao constituency in the 2017 polls, will again contest from the same seat in 2022.

Also read | Congress calls out Centre for not mentioning Indira Gandhi's name in Vijay Diwas celebrations

Sudhir Kanolkar has been given the Mapusa constituency, while the Ponda seat has been given to Rajesh Verenkar. Yuri Alemao and Altone D’Costa will contest from the Cuncolim and Quepem seats respectively, according to the order.

Earlier on November 16, the party had constituted its election committee for the state with senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge and Girish Chodankar as the chairman. Other members include Digambar Kamat, Alex Sequeira, Reginaldo Lowrenco, Pratap Singh Rane, Francisco Sardinha, Ramakant Khalap, MK Shaikh and Pramod Salgaonkar.

In August, the party said that Chodankar would continue as the president of its state unit and Kamat would be the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP). It had also appointed another ex-CM Luzinho Faleiro as chairperson of the election coordination committee, however, Faleiro had quit the party in September and had then joined the Trinamool Congress, which is now in the fray for Goa assembly polls against the Congress.

Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats out of the total 40 in the 2017 polls, however, failed to get an absolute majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then formed the government in Goa with the support of some regional parties.