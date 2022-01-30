Rahul Gandhi suffering from Modi-phobia: Amit Shah in Goa

In the upcoming assembly elections, Goans have a choice between Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Golden Goa' and Congress' 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa', Amit Shah said on Sunday as he began campaigning door-to-door in the Union territory. Taking shots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union home minister said he is "suffering from Modi-phobia." Shah was speaking at a public meeting in Ponda.

He said the BJP brought development to Goa and raised the state's budget from 432 crore (2013-14) to 2,567 crore(Yr 2021). He also targeted former chief minister Digambar Kamat-government and said he did nothing on infrastructure development.

He further asserted that political parties from other states contesting Assembly polls in Goa can not form the government here, only BJP can do it.

Shah is on a one-day visit to poll-bound Goa to launch a door-to-door campaign. Before the rally, Shah offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Borim town. He was accompanied by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. After the public meetings at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, Shah will launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco.

The BJP has fielded candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Presently, Goa has 17 legislators from BJP and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.