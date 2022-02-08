‘Reckless behaviour’: Goa TMC seeks action against Shah, Priyanka for Covid norm violation

The Goa unit of Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission demanding strict action against leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Congress for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election in the coastal state.

Among those named by the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal-based party that is seeking to create its footprint in the state were Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'brien demanded strict action against Shah, Sawant and other BJP leaders for flouting pandemic-related norms during the party's campaign in Sanvordem Assembly constituency on January 3.

"Pertinently, the ongoing pandemic is still a reality and all stakeholders need to ensure that no event should subvert the wellbeing and the safety of the people of Goa and India at large. Such reckless and callous behaviour by the BJP is condemnable. Conducting such door-to-door campaigns and flouting the Covid norms shall drastically endanger the health and safety of the people of Goa," he wrote.

Goa Trinamool Congress vice president Kishore Narvekar, who too wrote to the CEO, wanted an FIR be registered against Vadra and other Congress functionaries for gross violation of protocol.

"...the members/supporters/leaders of the INC, including Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were in gross violation of extant Covid-19 related norms mandated by the Election Commission of India. Among other Congress leaders named in the complaints were Avertano Furtado and Varad Mardolkar.

Narvekar was referring to the Congress' poll campaign dated February 7 in Navelim Assembly constituency.

“Participants were not wearing face masks, not observing social distancing norms and gathered in large numbers, jeopardising the interest and safety of the people of Goa in order to fuel their own vested interests of gaining political mileage.”

The TMC leader further sought action against the alleged violators, urging the poll officer to deny them permission to organise rallies and meetings. Narvekar also urged the office to register an FIR against the guilty as per the law.

“Such reckless and callous behaviour by the INC is condemnable. Conducting such door-to-door campaigns and flouting the Covid norms shall drastically endanger the health and safety of the people of Goa,” the letter shared by news agency ANI read.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

