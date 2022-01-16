Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa elections: Shiv Sena, NCP to contest elections together

Goa will go to the elections in a single phase on February 14. Votes will be counted on March 10.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have joined hands to contest the upcoming Goa Assembly elections together.

"Shiv Sena and NCP will contest together in Goa assembly elections. There will be a discussion on seat sharing on January 18. NCP's senior leader Praful Patel will discuss the seat-sharing formula in Goa on January 18. Only after that, it will be clear who will contest on how many seats," Raut told ANI.

"Political dynamics are different in Maharashtra and Goa. NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra. However, at the moment Congress has decided to contest alone without forming an alliance with any other party in the state," he added.

Sanjay Raut further trained guns on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is campaigning in the poll-bound state, and said Delhi CM should look at the Delhi cases rather than campaigning in Goa. “Delhi CM is doing door-to-door campaigns in Goa despite increasing cases in Delhi. What's the need? He can just convey his message...: Shiv Sena said.

