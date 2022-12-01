Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / AAP Gujarat chief claims voting ‘deliberately slowed’ in Katargam

AAP Gujarat chief claims voting ‘deliberately slowed’ in Katargam

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Gujarat assembly election: The BJP and the Congress are contesting in all 89 seats while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting in 88 seats. Its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase.

Gujarat assembly election: AAP state unit president Gopal Italia cast his vote.
ByHT News Desk

Aam Aadmi Party's state unit chief Gopal Italia on Thursday alleged that polling was “deliberately slowed” in Katargam assembly constituency of Gujarat. Italia, who is up against BJP’s sitting MLA and minister of state for urban development Vinu Moradiya, claimed that the average voting percentage across state was around 3.5% but only 1.41% in Katargam. Italia also questioned the autonomy of Election Commission of India, saying “if you have to work only under the pressure of BJP goons, then why do you get elections done?”

“On an average, 3.5% voting has been done in the entire state, but only 1.41% has been done in Katargam. Don't stoop so low to beat a kid,” the AAP leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Italia, 33, hailing from Surat, is a former police official and the face of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti along with Patidar leader and BJP candidate from Viramgam assembly constituency Hardik Patel. He joined AAP as the state vice president of AAP in Gujarat in June 2020 and was elevated to the state president post in December 2020.

Polling began at 8 am on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates. About 5.03% and 19.13% average voter turnout was recorded till 9am and 11am, respectively. Katargam saw 18.16% voter turnout till 11am, according to the data published by the Election Commission.

The BJP faces competition not just from its traditional rival Congress but also the new poll entrant AAP, which has tried to position itself as the main challenger of the ruling party. The BJP and the Congress are contesting in all 89 seats while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting in 88 seats. Its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP