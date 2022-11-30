AAP may not open account in Gujarat; Congress main opposition: 5 things Amit Shah said

A day before Gujarat goes to the polls for the first phase on Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah who campaigned in the state extensively said the Congress is still the main opposition in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party may not open its account in the state, though the narrative of a three-pronged fight in the state has been set with AAP emerging as a strong factor. In an interview to news agency PTI, Amit Shah said AAP's name may not figure in the list of the winning candidates.

Here are the main 5 takeaways from the interview:

'Wait for Gujarat election results'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Shah said AAP is nowhere in the mind of the people of Gujarat. "Wait for election results, maybe AAP’s name would not figure in the list of successful candidates," Amit Shah said.

Full coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Congress main opposition in the state

As Amit Shah downplayed the AAP factor, he said the Congress is the main opposition party in the state but the crisis that it is going through is visible in Gujarat as well.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sustained efforts are a must in politics, Amit Shah said commenting on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I have always been of the view that politicians need to be hard working and it is good when someone works hard. But in politics only sustained efforts show results. So let's wait and see," he said.

'Good for headlines'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The possibilities are bleak in front of PM Modi's popularity, Amit Shah said. “If you look at the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government he gave in the last eight years, I do not think such alliances will have any impact. And these regional parties do not have anything outside their respective states," he said.

"One regional party has nothing in another state. Eventually, it will be a one-on-one fight. And such alliances exist only on paper and are good for headlines," Amit Shah said.

'Anti-radicalisation cell in Gujarat'

An anti-radicalisation cell is one of the poll promises made by the BJP. On this, Amit Shah said, “It is a good initiative. Let it be implemented (here) first. It will be given a legal shape and its working mechanism will be decided.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON