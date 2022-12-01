Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz plans to contest Lok Sabha polls? Her answer

Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Mumtaz Patel also exuded confidence about the Congress claiming the Ankleshwar seat in Bharuch, which is voting in the first phase of polling that began this morning.

ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Mumtaz Patel - the daughter of late veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel - on Thursday shared her plans for a future in politics and also spoke about her decision to not contest the ongoing Assembly election in Gujarat. "For the time being, I will observe and understand... I'll go among public and after that I'll come," she was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Let's see after a year," she said when asked if she could contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

She also exuded confidence about the Congress claiming the Ankleshwar seat in Bharuch, which is voting in the first phase of polling that began this morning. "We are advocating (for) a change. Chief ministers were changed... so they (the ruling BJP) an feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here..." she said after casting her vote.

The first phase of polling in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state is being held amid tight security arrangements and will conclude in the evening. Eighty-nine constituencies spread across various districts of Gujarat are voting in this phase.

The second phase will be held on December 5 with counting scheduled for December 8.

Mumtaz's late father began his political career by contesting local body elections in Gujarat's Bharuch district in 1976. In 1985, Ahmed Patel became the Parliamentary Secretary to then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 1987, he helped set up the Narmada Management Authority to monitor the Sardar Sarovar Project. He was later appointed the secretary of the Jawahar Bhavan Trust in 1988. He died in November 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

