Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 2
Among constituencies that are expected to face the most fierce fight on December 5 include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former home seat and BJP bastion Maninagar, Ghatlodia, and the state capital of Gandhinagar.
Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 2: The second and final phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Monday, December 5. Polling in the first phase was conducted on Thursday and a turnout of more than 60 per cent was recorded. There are a total of 1,621 candidates this time battling it out across the state's 182 constituency seats. In Phase 2 of Gujarat polls, a total of 833 candidates are set to contest across the remaining 93 seats. Of them, there are 69 women candidates and 285 independents. Gujarat, which has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule since 1995, will witness a triangular fight against the Congress in opposition and the newcomers – the Aam Aadmi Party – who have been campaigning heavily to make inroads in the western state.
Among constituencies that are expected to face the most fierce fight on December 5 include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former home seat and BJP bastion Maninagar, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar. Other seats to look out for include Viramgam, where BJP has fielded the once Congress apostle Hardik Patel, while the AAP tries to gain prominence; Godhra, where the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has shown a significant rise; and Danilimda, a reserved SC seat where the Congress has so far won with a comfortable margin.
The counting of votes for both phases will take place on December 8.
Here's the complete list of constituencies in Phase 2 of Gujarat Assembly election 2022:
|Sr. No.
|Constituency Name
|District
|1
|Vav
|Banaskantha
|2
|Tharad
|3
|Dhanera
|4
|Danta
|5
|Vadgam (SC)
|6
|Palanpur
|7
|Deesa
|8
|Deodar
|9
|Kankrej
|10
|Radhanpur
|Patan
|11
|Chanasma
|12
|Patan
|13
|Sidhpur
|14
|Kheralu
|Mehesana
|15
|Unjha
|16
|Visnagar
|17
|Bechraji
|18
|Kadi (SC)
|19
|Mahesana
|20
|Vijapur
|21
|Himatnagar
|Sabarkantha
|22
|Idar (SC)
|23
|Khedbrahma
|24
|Bhiloda
|Aravalli
|25
|Modasa
|26
|Bayad
|27
|Prantij
|Sabarkantha
|28
|Dahegam
|Gandhinagar
|29
|Gandhinagar South
|30
|Gandhinagar North
|31
|Mansa
|32
|Kalol (Gandhinagar)
|33
|Viramgam
|Ahmedabad
|34
|Sanand
|35
|Ghatlodia
|36
|Vejalpur
|37
|Vatva
|38
|Ellisbridge
|39
|Naranpura
|40
|Nikol
|41
|Naroda
|42
|Thakkarbapa Nagar
|43
|Bapunagar
|44
|Amraiwadi
|45
|Dariapur
|46
|Jamalpur-Khadiya
|47
|Maninagar
|48
|Danilimda (SC)
|49
|Sabarmati
|50
|Asarwa (SC)
|51
|Daskroi
|52
|Dholka
|53
|Dhandhuka
|54
|Khambhat
|Anand
|55
|Borsad
|56
|Anklav
|57
|Umreth
|58
|Anand
|59
|Petlad
|60
|Sojitra
|61
|Matar
|Kheda
|62
|Nadiad
|63
|Mehmedabad
|64
|Mahudha
|65
|Thasra
|66
|Kapadvanj
|67
|Balasinor
|68
|Lunawada
|Mahisagar
|69
|Santrampur
|70
|Shehra
|Panchmahal
|71
|Morva Hadaf
|72
|Godhra
|73
|Kalol (Panchmahal)
|74
|Halol
|75
|Fatepura
|Dahod
|76
|Jhalod
|77
|Limkheda
|78
|Dahod
|79
|Garbada
|80
|Devgadh Baria
|81
|Savli
|Vadodara
|82
|Waghodia
|83
|Chhota Udaipur
|Chhota Udaipur
|84
|Jetpur (Chhota Udaipur)
|85
|Sankheda
|86
|Dabhoi
|Vadodara
|87
|Vadodara City (SC)
|88
|Sayajigunj
|89
|Akota
|90
|Raopura
|91
|Manjalpur
|92
|Padra
|93
|Karjan
