Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 2

Published on Dec 02, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Among constituencies that are expected to face the most fierce fight on December 5 include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former home seat and BJP bastion Maninagar, Ghatlodia, and the state capital of Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets supporters during a public meeting in Ahmedabad. (Twitter/Amit Shah via ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 2: The second and final phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Monday, December 5. Polling in the first phase was conducted on Thursday and a turnout of more than 60 per cent was recorded. There are a total of 1,621 candidates this time battling it out across the state's 182 constituency seats. In Phase 2 of Gujarat polls, a total of 833 candidates are set to contest across the remaining 93 seats. Of them, there are 69 women candidates and 285 independents. Gujarat, which has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule since 1995, will witness a triangular fight against the Congress in opposition and the newcomers – the Aam Aadmi Party – who have been campaigning heavily to make inroads in the western state.

Among constituencies that are expected to face the most fierce fight on December 5 include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former home seat and BJP bastion Maninagar, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar. Other seats to look out for include Viramgam, where BJP has fielded the once Congress apostle Hardik Patel, while the AAP tries to gain prominence; Godhra, where the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has shown a significant rise; and Danilimda, a reserved SC seat where the Congress has so far won with a comfortable margin.

The counting of votes for both phases will take place on December 8.

Here's the complete list of constituencies in Phase 2 of Gujarat Assembly election 2022:

Sr. No.Constituency NameDistrict
1VavBanaskantha
2Tharad
3Dhanera
4Danta
5Vadgam (SC)
6Palanpur
7Deesa
8Deodar
9Kankrej
10RadhanpurPatan
11Chanasma
12Patan
13Sidhpur
14KheraluMehesana
15Unjha
16Visnagar
17Bechraji
18Kadi (SC)
19Mahesana
20Vijapur
21HimatnagarSabarkantha
22Idar (SC)
23Khedbrahma
24BhilodaAravalli
25Modasa
26Bayad
27PrantijSabarkantha
28DahegamGandhinagar
29Gandhinagar South
30Gandhinagar North
31Mansa
32Kalol (Gandhinagar)
33ViramgamAhmedabad
34Sanand
35Ghatlodia
36Vejalpur
37Vatva
38Ellisbridge
39Naranpura
40Nikol
41Naroda
42Thakkarbapa Nagar
43Bapunagar
44Amraiwadi
45Dariapur
46Jamalpur-Khadiya
47Maninagar
48Danilimda (SC)
49Sabarmati
50Asarwa (SC)
51Daskroi
52Dholka
53Dhandhuka
54KhambhatAnand
55Borsad
56Anklav
57Umreth
58Anand
59Petlad
60Sojitra
61MatarKheda
62Nadiad
63Mehmedabad
64Mahudha
65Thasra
66Kapadvanj
67Balasinor
68LunawadaMahisagar
69Santrampur
70ShehraPanchmahal
71Morva Hadaf
72Godhra
73Kalol (Panchmahal)
74Halol
75FatepuraDahod
76Jhalod
77Limkheda
78Dahod
79Garbada
80Devgadh Baria
81SavliVadodara
82Waghodia
83Chhota UdaipurChhota Udaipur
84Jetpur (Chhota Udaipur)
85Sankheda
86DabhoiVadodara
87Vadodara City (SC)
88Sayajigunj
89Akota
90Raopura
91Manjalpur
92Padra
93Karjan
