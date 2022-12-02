Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 2

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 2: The second and final phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Monday, December 5. Polling in the first phase was conducted on Thursday and a turnout of more than 60 per cent was recorded. There are a total of 1,621 candidates this time battling it out across the state's 182 constituency seats. In Phase 2 of Gujarat polls, a total of 833 candidates are set to contest across the remaining 93 seats. Of them, there are 69 women candidates and 285 independents. Gujarat, which has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule since 1995, will witness a triangular fight against the Congress in opposition and the newcomers – the Aam Aadmi Party – who have been campaigning heavily to make inroads in the western state.

Among constituencies that are expected to face the most fierce fight on December 5 include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former home seat and BJP bastion Maninagar, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar. Other seats to look out for include Viramgam, where BJP has fielded the once Congress apostle Hardik Patel, while the AAP tries to gain prominence; Godhra, where the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has shown a significant rise; and Danilimda, a reserved SC seat where the Congress has so far won with a comfortable margin.

The counting of votes for both phases will take place on December 8.

Here's the complete list of constituencies in Phase 2 of Gujarat Assembly election 2022:

Sr. No. Constituency Name District 1 Vav Banaskantha 2 Tharad 3 Dhanera 4 Danta 5 Vadgam (SC) 6 Palanpur 7 Deesa 8 Deodar 9 Kankrej 10 Radhanpur Patan 11 Chanasma 12 Patan 13 Sidhpur 14 Kheralu Mehesana 15 Unjha 16 Visnagar 17 Bechraji 18 Kadi (SC) 19 Mahesana 20 Vijapur 21 Himatnagar Sabarkantha 22 Idar (SC) 23 Khedbrahma 24 Bhiloda Aravalli 25 Modasa 26 Bayad 27 Prantij Sabarkantha 28 Dahegam Gandhinagar 29 Gandhinagar South 30 Gandhinagar North 31 Mansa 32 Kalol (Gandhinagar) 33 Viramgam Ahmedabad 34 Sanand 35 Ghatlodia 36 Vejalpur 37 Vatva 38 Ellisbridge 39 Naranpura 40 Nikol 41 Naroda 42 Thakkarbapa Nagar 43 Bapunagar 44 Amraiwadi 45 Dariapur 46 Jamalpur-Khadiya 47 Maninagar 48 Danilimda (SC) 49 Sabarmati 50 Asarwa (SC) 51 Daskroi 52 Dholka 53 Dhandhuka 54 Khambhat Anand 55 Borsad 56 Anklav 57 Umreth 58 Anand 59 Petlad 60 Sojitra 61 Matar Kheda 62 Nadiad 63 Mehmedabad 64 Mahudha 65 Thasra 66 Kapadvanj 67 Balasinor 68 Lunawada Mahisagar 69 Santrampur 70 Shehra Panchmahal 71 Morva Hadaf 72 Godhra 73 Kalol (Panchmahal) 74 Halol 75 Fatepura Dahod 76 Jhalod 77 Limkheda 78 Dahod 79 Garbada 80 Devgadh Baria 81 Savli Vadodara 82 Waghodia 83 Chhota Udaipur Chhota Udaipur 84 Jetpur (Chhota Udaipur) 85 Sankheda 86 Dabhoi Vadodara 87 Vadodara City (SC) 88 Sayajigunj 89 Akota 90 Raopura 91 Manjalpur 92 Padra 93 Karjan

