Gujarat polls: BJP releases 1st list. CM Bhupendra Patel fielded from Ghatlodia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election, CM Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodia.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam announced names of candidates from 160 constituencies to contest in the first phase of the election.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja will contest from Jamnagar North constituency and Congress turncoat Hardik Patel is being fielded from the Viramgam constituency.

Jadeja will replace Dharmendrasinh alias Hakubha Jadeja, an accused in a mob violence case from 2007.

A day ago, the Gujarat high court dismissed a plea seeking withdrawal of the case against the BJP lawmaker and others, saying the state government is trying to save him “anyhow and at any cost” under the pretext of larger public interest.

Polling will take place in Gujarat on December 1 and December 5. Of the 160 candidates declared, 69 are incumbnhave been repeated.

