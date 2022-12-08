Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel leads in Viramgam constituency

Gujarat election 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel leads in Viramgam constituency

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:31 AM IST

The Patidar quota stir leader is confident that BJP will form government in the state

Gujarat election 2022: BJP met people's expectations in state, says Patel.
ByHT News Desk

The Viramgam constituency battle is the first electoral test for the Patidar quota stir leader and a debutant from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hardik Patel after he switched sides from Congress to the saffron party in June. Patel is contesting against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is an OBC candidate and the sitting MLA from Viramgam for two terms, and AAP'Amarsinh Thakore - who comes from the most dominant community in Viramgam.

Patel is currently leading in Gujarat's Viramgam Assembly constituency.

As the vote counting for Gujarat Assembly election us underway, BJP is eyeing a record-extending seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Patel earlier said that BJP has met people's expectations in Gujarat and people voted for his party as it did "good governance" in the state.

"Govt being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 yrs. People know BJP met their expectations.They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he said.

Patel further said BJP will reach the 135-145 mark in getting seats and form the government. "We are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?" he said.

A total of 2,71,108 people voted in the Viramgam constituency - out of which 1,40,867 were male voters, while 1,30,235 were female voters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gujarat assembly gujarat election assembly election result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP