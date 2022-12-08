Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP candidate leading in Morbi that saw bridge collapse killing over 140

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 10:23 AM IST

BJP chosen five-time ex MLA Kantibhai Amrutiya, who was photographed taking part in rescue ops after the Morbi bridge collapse

The 140-year-old Morbi bridge collapse tragedy claimed 135 lives.(AP file)
ByHT News Desk

Five-time legislator and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate - Kantibhai Amrutiya - is currently leading in the ceramic town of Morbi. This Assembly constituency, dominated by the Patidars, has been in focus after October's bridge collapse tragedy that claimed 135 lives. The incumbent MLA is Brijesh Mishra, a former Congress leader and now a minister in chief minister Bhupendra Patel's BJP government.

The BJP, however, has not fielded Mishra. Instead, it has chosen five-time ex MLA Kantibhai Amrutiya, who was photographed taking part in rescue ops after the Morbi bridge collapse. The images and videos went viral online. He won this seat five times from 1995 to 2012.

The Congress has picked Jayanti Patel- who is currently trailing behind Amrutiya. The AAP has fielded Pankaj Ransariya - a youth candidate active in criticism of the BJP government over the bridge tragedy. He also happens to be a relative of Amrutiya.

