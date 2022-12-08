Gujarat election result: BJP now has BJP to compete with in PM Modi's home turf | 10 points

BJP is all set for a landslide victory in the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. According to trends till 12.30pm on Thursday, BJP was leading in 153 seats, while the Congress had its lead in 20+ seats diminishing AAP to the third position in the bitterly fought election which took an expected turn on the result day whatsoever.

Here are the 10 latest points on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 counting:

1. With a comfortable lead over Congress and the AAP, BJP now has BJP to beat.

2. BJP is now set to break its 2002 record of 127 seats when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state.

3. The all-time high record so far in Gujarat was held by the Congress. In 1985, the Congress won 149 seats under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.

4. Another record of the BJP is that it never lost any election since 1995.

5. BJP is also set to equal the Left Front’s feat of seven consecutive terms in West Bengal where the CPM ruled for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

6. Incumbent chief minister Bhupendrabai Patel is headed for a sweep in the Ghatlodia constituency where he has taken a comfortable lead of almost 20,000 votes after five rounds of counting.

7. BJP's Akpesh Thakor is leading from Gandhinagar South.

8. Patidar leader Hardik Patel who left the Congress a few months ago won from Viramgam.

9. Another key candidate of BJP, Rivaba Jadeja is leading from Jamnagar North.

10. BJP's Kantilal Amritiya who was seen jumping into the river during the rescue operation after the Morbi tragedy is set for a comfortable win.

