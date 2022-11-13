'From holy land of Krishna': Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat CM candidate Gadhvi's constituency

With just few weeks remaining for the Gujarat elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced that its chief ministerial candidate - Isudan Gadhvi - will be contesting from the "holy land of Lord Krishna". The 40-year will be fielded by the party - looking at the expansion of its national footprint - from Jam Khambhalia in the Devbhumi Dwarka district.

As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had settled in Dwarka - which literally means "gateway to heaven" - after defeating and killing his uncle Kansa in Mathura. As a pilgrim centre, it attracts a large number of devotees from across the nation.

"Isudan Gadhvi, who has been raising his voice for many years for farmers, unemployed youth, women and businessmen, will contest elections from Khambhalia. From the holy land of Lord Krishna, Gujarat will get a new and efficient chief minister," Arvind Kejriwal wrote in his tweet in Hindi.

In response to the post, Gadhvi expressed gratitude towards Arvind Kejriwal. "The faith that you and the people of Gujarat have placed on me... I assure that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath," he wrote in the tweet, loosely translated from Hindi.

Dwarka is believed to have been the first capital of Gujarat, according to a government website. It has several important key shrines, including Rukmini Devi Temple, Gomti Ghat, and Bet Dwarka. There is also a lighthouse at the land end point of Dwarka.

After conducting a poll, in line with its Punjab poll strategy, the AAP had declared Gadhvi as its CM candidate earlier this month. Before he joined politics, Gandhvi was a popular journalist. He hails from a financially strong family of farmers in Pipliya village of Dwarka district, and belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), which constitute a whopping 48 per cent of the state population.

The AAP is pitching itself as the key challenger to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, which has voted for the same party for over two decades. The state votes in two phases on December 1 and December 5; votes will be counted on December 8.

