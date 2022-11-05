AAP declares Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday named former TV news anchor and social activist Isudan Gadhvi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for next month’s assembly elections in Gujarat, where the party is hoping to spring a surprise against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and push the opposition Congress into third place.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the 40-year-old Gadhvi, who is a national general secretary of the AAP, got 73% votes in a poll conducted by the party to select the CM candidate. “On the wish of the people of Gujarat, Gadhvi is being named AAP’s chief ministerial candidate,” Kejriwal said.

Gadhvi was up against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, a key member of the Patidar community agitation who was recently summed by National Women Commission for controversial comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italia was on the dais when the announcement was name, and congratulated Gadhvi for being named the party’s CM face.

Gadhvi said that if given an opportunity to become the chief minister, he will either deliver on his promises or else he would quit politics. “Have faith in me. I will keep working for people of Gujarat,” Gadhvi, whose mother was also present when the announcement was made, said.

While the BJP did not react to the development, the Congress said Gadhvi’s role is to cut the party’s votes in Gujarat.

Recalling his meeting with Kejriwal before joining the AAP in 2021, Gadhvi said, “I had been a successful journalist and had been raising issues of common people, farmers and labourers. When I met Arvind ji, he told me to clean the mess, need to enter it. It was then I decided to join politics.”

Gadhvi comes from a family of farmers in Gujarat’s Dwarka district, and is from the other backward classes, which account for 48% of the state’s population.

Elections for 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Result will be announced on December 8 with Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal said over 1.6 million people voted in the poll to select the CM candidate, of which 73% preferred Gadhvi. Last week, Kejriwal urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state.

“During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him the chief minister,” Kejriwal said.

Italia quote “We are sure Gadhvi will try his best to carry the duties cut out for him by his party. His role is very well defined and it is to ensure that his party cuts maximum number of Congress votes. AAP is the B-team of BJP and all this is only gimmick,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas declined to comment on the matter.

“AAP has tried to score a point over Congress by declaring a CM candidate. I will not be surprised if some senior leaders who have joined in Gujarat will quit over this decision. The party lacks organizational strength in Gujarat. AAP is merely a media hype in Gujarat and they are strong in social media. It is very unlikely that they can win here and they have somewhere realized this I think,” said Vidyut Joshi, a political expert and former vice-chancellor of Bhavnagar University.