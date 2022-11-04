Goyal blames Delhi, Punjab’s AAP govts for pollution in national capital

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab for the pollution in the national capital and said that people will vote against them.

“Despite their big assurances, the state [Delhi] government is failing at all fronts whether it is air pollution levels, keeping a check on corruption, improving infrastructure, or fulfilling its promises. ...the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has started the campaign today so that people can give a befitting reply to them [AAP],” he said after the inauguration of the BJP’s election office for the Delhi municipal polls for which the schedule was expected to be announced on Friday.

Goyal called the pollution in Delhi very serious and said the Centre has provided all the necessary support. “But the state governments in Delhi and Punjab, as [Union] environment minister Bhupendra Yadav has said earlier, have not utilised the assistance provided. They did not use the machines. A government, which believes in slogans and publicity, was earlier in Delhi and now in Punjab. Both are failed governments.”

He said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, will have to be answerable to the people as the situation in both states is serious.

Goyal said the ruling party in Delhi stands exposed. “Delhi residents are troubled and fed up with their hollow promises. They have made up their minds to ensure BJP’s victory in the municipal elections and then Lok Sabha elections. Our party workers are ready.”