Home / Cities / Delhi News / Goyal blames Delhi, Punjab’s AAP govts for pollution in national capital

Goyal blames Delhi, Punjab’s AAP govts for pollution in national capital

delhi news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 03:24 PM IST

He made the comments after the inauguration of the BJP’s election office for the Delhi municipal polls for which the schedule was expected to be announced on Friday

Union minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI)
Union minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab for the pollution in the national capital and said that people will vote against them.

“Despite their big assurances, the state [Delhi] government is failing at all fronts whether it is air pollution levels, keeping a check on corruption, improving infrastructure, or fulfilling its promises. ...the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has started the campaign today so that people can give a befitting reply to them [AAP],” he said after the inauguration of the BJP’s election office for the Delhi municipal polls for which the schedule was expected to be announced on Friday.

Goyal called the pollution in Delhi very serious and said the Centre has provided all the necessary support. “But the state governments in Delhi and Punjab, as [Union] environment minister Bhupendra Yadav has said earlier, have not utilised the assistance provided. They did not use the machines. A government, which believes in slogans and publicity, was earlier in Delhi and now in Punjab. Both are failed governments.”

He said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, will have to be answerable to the people as the situation in both states is serious.

Goyal said the ruling party in Delhi stands exposed. “Delhi residents are troubled and fed up with their hollow promises. They have made up their minds to ensure BJP’s victory in the municipal elections and then Lok Sabha elections. Our party workers are ready.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out