Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE: BJP expected to secure 7th straight term
Gujarat Exit Polls Result 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases. The second phase of the polling was held on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his family, were seen casting their votes in their home state. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly 27 years and the party is now looking to kick off its seventh term, confident that it will easy and it will win big.
But Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been campaigning extensively in the state with a motive to expand their national footprint. After a handsome win in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP is looking to gain more voter base ahead of the 2024 national elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress has run a muted campaign in the state while its Bharat Jodo Yatra - the mass contact programme - is running in different parts of the country.
Will BJP be able to retain the state? Here's what exit polls said. (Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong).
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:43 PM
BJP to retain Gujarat?
The BJP is likely to retain Gujarat for a seventh straight term, two exit polls have predicted.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:42 PM
In Gujarat, BJP to come back for 7th term, predict two exit polls
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:18 PM
Voting percentage for 2nd phase
In the second phase of polling, Gujarat registered a turnout of nearly 59 per cent till 5 pm. Results will be out on Thursday.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:54 PM
Gujarat assembly seats
The state has a total of 182 constituencies. Polling was held across more than 90 seats on Monday.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:34 PM
AAP emerges as a key challenger
Arvind Kejriwal also ran an extensive campaign in the state where AAP aims for a major breakthrough. But the BJP has dismissed any opposition by the party.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:18 PM
Massive BJP campaign ahead amid poll heat
PM Modi held more than 30 rallies in the home state. Among other top BJP leaders that campaigned were UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani.