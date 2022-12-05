Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE: BJP expected to secure 7th straight term

Gujarat Exit Polls Result 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases. The second phase of the polling was held on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his family, were seen casting their votes in their home state. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly 27 years and the party is now looking to kick off its seventh term, confident that it will easy and it will win big.

But Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been campaigning extensively in the state with a motive to expand their national footprint. After a handsome win in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP is looking to gain more voter base ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress has run a muted campaign in the state while its Bharat Jodo Yatra - the mass contact programme - is running in different parts of the country.

Will BJP be able to retain the state? Here's what exit polls said. (Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong).