'Gujarat has rejected empty promises...': Amit Shah's swipe as BJP claims win

The state has 'rejected those who make empty promises', union home minister Amit Shah tweeted Thursday afternoon after the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed victory in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election.

"Gujarat rejects those who make empty promises... (rejects) renegades and appeasement politics. and embraces those who pursue development and public welfare," he said as he offered his congratulations to the party's leadership, including chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state president CR Patil.

"This win under PM Modiji has given an unprecedented mandate to the BJP... has shown that every section - be it women, youth or farmers - are with BJP. Gujarat has always worked to make history."

"In the last two decades, under Modiji's leadership, BJP has broken all records of development today the people have blessed BJP and broken all records of victory. I salute the people of Gujarat on this historic victory," Shah declared.

The BJP's national president, JP Nadda, has also offered his congratulations to party leaders and workers in Gujarat, tweeting that the 'historic' win was a reflection of a 'commitment towards development and good governance'.

Nadda's tweets were identical to those of Shah, as he too praised the people of Gujarat for having 'blessed BJP and broken all records of victory'.

Earlier today CR Patil addressed a press conference in Gujarat in which they claimed victory in the 2022 Assembly election, and said that Bhupendra Patel - the current chief minister, who replaced Vijay Rupani last year as the BJP guarded against anti-incumbency, would be sworn in for a 2nd term on Monday.

Patel said prime minister Narendra Modi and Shah had offered their congratulations in a phone call; "This is a victory of the unwavering faith of people in BJP's good governance. Thank you Gujarat…" he tweeted.

The BJP is on course to a near-clean sweep Gujarat's 182 Assembly seats; trends at 3.30 pm show the saffron party has won 61 seats and is leading in 96 others.

The Congress - the ruling party's traditional rival in the state - has been decimated with just six wins so far and leads in 10 seats.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party - touted as a potential black horse in what is usually a two-horse race - is leading in five seats.

Gujarat voted in a two-phase election on December 1 and 5, and exit polls had handed the prime minister's party an emphatic win.

