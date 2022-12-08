‘How’s the JOSH?': BJP's Harsh Sanghavi as party nears record 7th term in Gujarat

As the ruling BJP raced towards a record seventh straight term in Gujarat, party leader and state home minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday tweeted a message for party supporters, and people of the state.

“How's the JOSH Gujarat,” tweeted Sanghavi, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends showed the saffron party was leading in around 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

The minister is the BJP's candidate from Majura assembly segment in Surat, the second-largest city in the state, after Ahmedabad.

The slogan ‘How’s the Josh' literally translates to ‘How’s the spirit?' and is used in India's military academies to keep the cadets motivated. It was made popular by the 2019 Bollywood movie ‘Uri,’ which is based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in September 2016.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, which has total 182 assembly constituencies, voted on December 1 and 5 to elect its new government, and the counting of votes began on Thursday. The BJP has been in power here since 1995, and prime minister Narendra Modi himself served four terms as chief minister, between 2001 and 2014.

